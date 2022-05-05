Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Last-minute Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Videos
Last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 11:48:06-04

Shop My Porch:

  • Local version of Etsy.
  • All handmade goods are listed in your neighborhood.
  • Searching for something specific you can “request” it and a “maker” in your neighborhood can make it for you.
  • Created during the pandemic when you couldn’t go to stores.
  • Drive locally to pick it up.

Nür

  • Ava earrings, bamboo bangle, jadila bracelet, butterfly pendant.
  • Gold plated and made from hypoallergenic metals.
  • Waterproof jewelry – gold won’t fade.
  • Also, have rings and anklets.
  • Great price points.

Brilliant Beauty Activator™

  • Adorable and pink.
  • Patented dual motion skincare device to cleanse, rejuvenate, and firm.
  • Rotates to deep clean your pores, removes dirt and debris, and exfoliates at the same time.
  • Comes with a charger.
  • Can order in a gift set as well.

Broken Top Candle Club:

  • Each month receive their seasonal candle along with a matchbox.
  • Go month-month or prepary for a 3,6 or 12-month subscription.
  • Comes with free shipping and candle club perks.
  • Made of 100-percent U.S. grown soybean wax with cotton core wicks in USA-made glass and lids.
  • So many beloved scents – honey horchata, sea salt surf.
  • Offer an array of home and personal care products.

Plume Paper

  • Gift of personalized organization.
  • Design a planner for your mom from scratch.
  • Customizable layouts.
  • Personalized covers.
  • Also offers notebooks, stationery, and stickers.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News