Last family-friendly Amaze and Amuse show of 2025 this weekend

For those looking to give an experience gift this season, Amaze and Amuse at the Wealthy Theatre is a perfect option!

The last show of 2025 is set for this Saturday, December 20 at 6 P.M. with comedy juggler Will Juggle and sleight-of-hand magician Tyler Grey. It is a special show, as it is the last family-friendly show of the year.

Amaze and Amuse will return in 2026, with two shows slated for Saturday, January 17 and Saturday, February 21. Both shows are for ages 18 and up, and feature performance times of 6 P.M. and 8 P.M. on both days.

Tyler Grey will return for both shows, while comedy magician Trent James will share the stage for the February 21 show.

Tickets for this Saturday's show begin at $33 and can be purchased at the Wealthy Theatre website.

Trino returned to the Mix to discuss the show and perform a festive magic trick!

Visit trinomagic.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok