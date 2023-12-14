Last chance to nominate someone for West Michigan Works! Essential Service Awards

Employees are the foundation of an organization, completing tasks that are essential for day-to-day operations. West Michigan Works! wants to recognize the efforts of these hard-working individuals, both on the front lines and behind the scenes, by seeking nominations for their Essential Service Awards.

To be eligible for the Essential Service Awards, nominees must meet the following requirements:



Work History: Must have been with their current employer for two or more years.

Location: Must work in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon or Ottawa County.

Position: Must hold a non-managerial position

Attitude: Must display pride in their job, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic and habits, punctuality, and complete work on time

Nominations are due by Friday, December 15, and can be submitted at westmiworks.org/about-us/essential-service-awards/.