Last chance to get Spooktacular deals at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Spooky fun and more returns this month during their Spooktacular Weekends. On October 27 and 28, Baffling Bill's Magic Show is back. On other October weekends, visitors can enjoy caricature drawings, balloon twisting, face painting, and pumpkin painting.

The Spooktacular Buffet is back on Fridays and Saturdays this month. Check out this tasty buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. at the family restaurant. Enjoy bat wings and tails, mummy guts, zombie stew and so much more. Reservations are recommended, call 989-817-4806 to reserve your table today.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling g

(989)-817-4825.

College students can now get a special day pass for the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. It's just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 989-817-4801 and ask for the College Student Day Pass special, and have a student ID upon arrival.

Here's a great option for those who need a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider the retreat at Soaring Eagle. This place features European design influences and bold colors. It offers unlimited flexibility with one, two, and three-bedroom options which include a kitchen and living areas. Walk out the door and you're right in the middle of Soaring Eagle; the hotel is across the street from The Retreat, and the casino is less than two miles away.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.