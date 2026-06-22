Lakeview Fire Truck Pull returns for third year to benefit Curing Kids Cancer

The Lakeview Fire Truck Pull is heading into its third year, bringing members of the community together in solidarity with childhood cancer.

The pull began in honor of River Opper, who passed away from rhabdomyosarcoma in 2023 at just 19 months old.

Teams of ten adults or twelve children under 16 race to pull a 20,000 lb fire truck 50 feet, using only a giant rope. The two fastest teams have the opportunity to win a prize! Teams can also compete for fundraising totals as well as "Best Dressed".

Teams can be made up of family members, friends, or colleagues, although members of the public are invited to attend and join a team on site. Registration begins at 9 A.M., with the pull beginning at 10 A.M.

River's mother Madalynn sat down with Michelle to talk about the event's growth and how the community can participate.

Visit curingkidscancer.org for more information.

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