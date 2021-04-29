Lakeshore Museum Center’s Historic Sites open for the season

West Michigan is full of unique and intriguing history, and Muskegon is one of those places where people can step back in time at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site.

The Lakeshore Museum Center houses all of its natural and cultural history exhibits. Along with Hackley and Hume, the Fire Barn Museum, the Scolnik House of the Depression Era, the Muskegon Heritage Museum, the Archives, and the Museum Store is also open to explore.

The Hackley Hume Historic Site is open at the following times:



Monday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Closed

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tours cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and children 2-12 cost $5. Members can get into Hackley and Hume Historic Site for free.

To learn more or schedule a tour at hackleyandhume.org or call (231)-722-7578.