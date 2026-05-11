Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity announces 2026 Women Build season

Women Build is a nationally organized initiative of Habitat for Humanity, a time where local Habitat organizations aim to have over 50% of women represented on the construction site, regardless of their skill level. Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity has announced the return of the Women Build season, taking place from May through August of this year.

Kicking off the season, Lakeshore Habitat is hosting the Women Build Brunch, set for Thursday, May 28 from 10 to 11:30 A.M. at The Venues at Third Coast in Saugatuck. Open for public attendance, the brunch will gather 300 local West Michigan women together to celebrate women's accomplishments and impact with a keynote address from author and She Built Foundation founder Mollie Elkman.

Tickets for the brunch are $55 each and can be purchased online. Those who are interested in volunteering for Women Build can Email volunteer@lakeshorehabitat.org.

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity Senior Director of Development Tricia Cranmer and Marketing and Communications Manager Jodi Schipper sat down with Michelle to share more about the program.

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