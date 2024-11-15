Lakeshore Habitat expands Home Repair Program to the City of Allegan

While Habitat for Humanity is best known for building homes for those who need them, Lakeshore Habitat has helped families with affordable home repairs since 1990. Lakeshore Habitat is expanding that home repair program to those in Allegan to keep neighbors warm, safe, and dry this winter.

The Home Repair program, funded primarily by a grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), will provide affordable home repair relief to low-income households in the City of Allegan.

An additional grant from the Allegan County Community Foundation funded the hiring of a new Home Repair Coordinator, Jackson Nickolay, who will manage the Home Repair Program.

Potential home repair projects include energy efficiency repairs (insulation, windows, etc.), accessibility improvements such as ramps, minor home repairs (gutters, unsecured entries, health and safety repairs, and electrical issues) exterior rehabilitation (siding and failed structural components), and roofs.

The program will provide a variety of funding for qualified applicants from grants, loans, and partner organizations, making the cost of doing repairs through Lakeshore Habitat generally more affordable than through other contracted labor.

The qualifications for the Home Repair program include: home must be an owner-occupied, non-mobile home within the City of Allegan (while the grant funds home repairs specifically in the City of Allegan, home repair services are also available for anyone within our Geographical Service Area, including most of Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren counties). The homeowner must be within 30 – 80% of the Area Annual Median Income for their county and must be willing to partner with Lakeshore Habitat to complete the repairs. Lastly, decisions will be made based on the availability of funds and the evaluation of need of the repair.

For more information and to apply for the program, please visit lakeshorehabitat.org/home-repair-allegan or email Home Repair Coordinator, Nickolay Jackson, at jnickolay@lakeshorehabitat.org.

