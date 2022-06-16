Lake Bluff Grille now open at Muskegon Country Club

Lake Bluff Grille is now open for business at the Muskegon Country Club!

The new restaurant, located at 2801 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon, will have a modern and contemporary interior design with an inviting and warm feel.

The menu at Lake Bluff Grille will offer New American-style cuisine with a wide range of handcrafted appetizers, sandwiches, and entrees. The menu will also feature a RedWater Restaurants' guest favorite: Entrees that are served on 500-degree fire rocks, adding an interactive element to the dining experience.

RedWater has made major renovations to the facility including relocating the placement of the restaurant within the building to offer generous space for diners, building a large wrap-around bar at the center of the restaurant, adding a feature wine wall with wine locker storage for guests, and expanding and covering the deck for extended access to outdoor dining.

Lake Bluff Grille will also be featuring live music every Thursday and Friday evening during the summer to add to the relaxing, yet upbeat vibes of the patio set.