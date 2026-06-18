Ladies Literacy Club undergoing revival project

The Ladies' Literacy Club in Grand Rapids has a rich history, founded in the 19th century, the club was established for women to gather through reading, civil discourse, and creative fellowship. The building, located at 61 Sheldon St SE, is listed as a nationally registered historic place, and after physical building renovations and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ladies' Literacy Club is now owned by The Penny Loafer LLC.

A revival project is currently underway for the Club to restore it to its original purpose, continuing to host community events and literary programs for readers of all ages. President and Executive Director Heather Hope Monroe visited the Morning Mix to share more about the building's history and what the future holds for this important Grand Rapids landmark.

Visit ladiesliterary.org for more information and to donate to the project, benefiting future programming at the Club.

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