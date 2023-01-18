Watch Now
L3Harris Technologies hosting Career Fair on January 24

Over 20 positions are available for all education levels
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 18, 2023
L3Harris Technologies is hosting a Career Fair on January 24, looking to fill 20 positions for assemblers, electrical technics, engineers, and more.

Specific positions include, but are not limited to:

• Assembly
• Manufacturing Technicians
• Electronic Technicians
• Inventory Management
• Manufacturing Engineering
• Systems Engineering
• Electrical Engineering
• Integration & Test Engineering
• Project Engineering
• Avionics Engineering

The Career Fair will take place at Kent Career Technical Center, located at 4958 Van Laar Drive, Grand Rapids, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more, or to discover other career opportunities, visit L3Harris.com/careers.

