L3Harris Technologies hosting Career Fair on January 24

L3Harris Technologies is hosting a Career Fair on January 24, looking to fill 20 positions for assemblers, electrical technics, engineers, and more.

Specific positions include, but are not limited to:

• Assembly

• Manufacturing Technicians

• Electronic Technicians

• Inventory Management

• Manufacturing Engineering

• Systems Engineering

• Electrical Engineering

• Integration & Test Engineering

• Project Engineering

• Avionics Engineering

The Career Fair will take place at Kent Career Technical Center, located at 4958 Van Laar Drive, Grand Rapids, from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To learn more, or to discover other career opportunities, visit L3Harris.com/careers.

