Kzoo Parks and WMU Esports to host new High School Esports League this spring

Western Michigan University and Kzoo Parts are teaming up to host a new Esports League for high schoolers in the spring.

In the league, students will compete weekly in 2 vs. 2 team matches in the game "Rocket League" at WMU's Esports Arena.

Each team will play three other teams during their hour-long session, with three 5-minute games per match. Points will be recorded throughout the league to place players on flights for the end of the league tournament.

The league will run for five weeks from March 2 - April 8 on Thursday nights. Students can register for either of these time slots: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Registration is available online at kzooparks.org/hsrocketleague or in-person at the Kzoo Parks office by teams of two players. Registration is $74 per person.

The middle school Esports league will also return in the spring on Mondays from March 6 - April 15. More information on the middle school league can be found online.