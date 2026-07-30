KWave Summer Fest celebrating Korean culture and community this weekend

Korean culture is set to be celebrated in West Michigan this weekend at the KWave Summer Fest!

KWave Summer Fest isn't just a celebration of K-Pop or food. The event also recognizes relationships between the United States and South Korea, as well as celebrate the community that make up the culture behind it. Attendees will be able to shop from local vendors, learn from educational exhibits, and participate in family-friendly activities. A tribute to Korean War veterans will also be present.

The event, hosted by RAL Entertainment, takes place Saturday, August 1 at Hero's and Shero's Corner, located at 4809 Eastern Ave SE in Kentwood from 1 to 5 P.M. Admission is free.

Nicole Staten, Founder of RAL Entertainment and Organizer of KWave Summer Fest, visited the Morning Mix to share more about what's in store for this year's event!

You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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