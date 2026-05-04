Know the Law: Wrongful Death Lawsuits

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Losing a loved one is difficult as it is, and that loss is amplified when caused by someone else's negligence. Families or estate representatives may have legal rights to seek justice for their loved one's death, but what can be recovered in a lawsuit? Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.