Know the Law: Teenage Driving

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Many families during the summer put their teens in driver's training, which can be a daunting and scary thought for any parents out there. So what about the legal rules? What does the law say about parents of young drivers? What do they need to know?

Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm has all the answers on what teens and parents need to know when they start driving.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.