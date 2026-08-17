Know the Law: School Bus safety laws

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It is officially back-to-school season, which means as kids head back to the classroom, more school buses are also back on the roads.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know for drivers and pedestrian regarding school bus laws.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

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