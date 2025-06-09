Know the Law: Rules of the road with bicycles and automobiles

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The weather is getting warmer, and we’re seeing an increase in bicyclists on West Michigan roadways. It's important for riders and motorists to understand the rules of the road, not only to follow the law, but prevent car and bicycle crashes.

Unfortunately, Michigan statistics show an alarming number of deadly incidents involving cyclists every year.

Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas from Sinas Dramis Law Firm spoke to Todd about the rules of the road for bicyclists, including sharing that road.

Motorists are asked to "Be Aware and Share" - look out for bicyclists, especially in the summer. While cyclists can use sidewalks and bike lanes, that's not at the exclusion of the road - they have a right to use it. It's important to keep in mind that different cities may have different laws allowing sidewalk use for bicyclists.

In 2018, Michigan law changed the rules in regards to passing. If a motorist needs to pass a bicyclist, they are required to give that cyclist three feet of room. Different municipalities may have different laws regarding the distance length, such as Grand Rapids - the city has a five foot passing ordinance in place.

Bottom line, as a motorist, be sure to give bicyclists room.

The same road sharing rules apply for bicyclists as well. Cyclists have to ride as close to the right side of the curb as possible. Their bike needs lights and working brakes, and cyclists must use hand signals when passing a motor vehicle.

If a bicyclist is injured in a crash with a motor vehicle, city ordinance rules do not apply. In Michigan, when a bicyclist is involved in an incident with a motor vehicle, that event triggers the ability for a bicyclist to claim no-fault benefits. There has to be some type of involvement with a motor vehicle that isn't necessarily a crash. If there is no motor vehicle involved, such as a bicycle-vs-tree crash, then no no-fault insurance can be claimed by the bicyclist.

If a bicyclist has no insurance, Michigan has an assigned claims plan that is limited to $250,000 medical benefits.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

