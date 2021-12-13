Watch
Know the Law: Personal Injury Law Claims

Know the Law: Personal Injury Claim Basics
Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:24:21-05

A personal injury claim is something no one wants to have. But what if you are injured because of someone else’s carelessness and you want to pursue a claim? What should you expect about the process? This week, Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, provides an overview of this type of legal claim, including investigation, pre-suit settlement efforts, and litigation.

When you’re injured due to the negligence of another person or company, it's important to make sure you receive excellent medical care, recovery for lost wages and quality-of-life losses, and the chance to move forward. Personal Injury Law claims cover serious and catastrophic injuries that are life-altering, impacting every aspect from financial and social to emotional and relational.

The following are some of the most common claims that personal injury lawyers handle:

