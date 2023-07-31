Know the Law: Outdoor Recreation & Injury

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

This week, Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, discusses outdoor recreation and injuries, including one zip-lining case that made it all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court. Tom further describes the Recreational Land Use Act and how it applies to outdoor recreation such as zip-lining, as well as practical tips for homeowners.

