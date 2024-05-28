Know the Law: Motorcycles & Auto No-Fault

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

We’ve recently covered basic motorcycle safety tips, but before you take your bike for a ride, you might want to make sure you know how motorcycles fit into the changes made to Michigan’s auto no-fault laws over the last few years. Michigan motorcycle accident attorney Tom Sinas explains those changes and more, in this week’s Know the Law!

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

