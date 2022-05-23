Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Know the Law: Motorcycles & Auto No-Fault

Videos
Know the Law: Motorcycles & Auto No-Faulto
Posted at 1:02 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:02:51-04

We’ve recently covered basic motorcycle safety tips, but before you take your bike for a ride, you might want to make sure know how motorcycles fit into the changes made to Michigan’s auto no-fault laws over the last few years. Michigan motorcycle accident attorney Tom Sinas explains those changes and more, in this week’s Know the Law!

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

This segment is paid for by Sinas Dramis Law Firm. Contents of the article provided by Sinas Dramis Law Firm Blog.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News