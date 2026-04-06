Know The Law: Michigan's Dog Laws

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Dog ownership comes with responsibility that is more than just taking care of your pet. In the unfortunate circumstance where a bite or injury happens from a dog, Michigan laws have very specific rules for these kinds of incidences.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas shares more in this week's Know The Law, including leash laws, who can be held responsible, and insurance tips for pet owners.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

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