Know the Law: Michigan Boating Laws

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Summer is officially here, which means that it is also boating season. Whether you are driving yourself or a passenger on a vessel this summer, it is important to understand what laws and protections you have in the event of an accident.

Grand Rapids car accident attorney Tom Sinas explains everything you need to know in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

