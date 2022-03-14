Know the Law: House Bill 5698

You have probably heard it a lot by now - car crash victims losing access to medical care and some of them even tragically dying as a result of the recent changes to the state’s no-fault insurance law. A new bipartisan bill has been introduced in Lansing to address the growing problem. Grand Rapids auto accident attorney, Tom Sinas of Sinas Dramis Law Firm, provides an overview of HB 5698 this week on “Know the Law.”

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

