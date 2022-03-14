Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Know the Law: House Bill 5698

Overview on how this effects drivers in accidents
Videos
Know the Law: House Bill 5698
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 11:19:09-04

You have probably heard it a lot by now - car crash victims losing access to medical care and some of them even tragically dying as a result of the recent changes to the state’s no-fault insurance law. A new bipartisan bill has been introduced in Lansing to address the growing problem. Grand Rapids auto accident attorney, Tom Sinas of Sinas Dramis Law Firm, provides an overview of HB 5698 this week on “Know the Law.”

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

Sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot