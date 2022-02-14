Know the Law: Government Immunity & Injury

Personal injuries, motor vehicles, and now, snowmobiles. How did all of these things come together in a recent decision of the Michigan Supreme Court? Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas of Sinas Dramis Law Firm, is here break down the concept of governmental immunity in a personal injury case.

Many people wonder if you can sue the government for injuries. People usually wonder about this following an injury either at a government building or on property maintained by the government.

According to Michigan law, you can't sue the government for injuries if the negligent acts that led to your injuries occurred while a government employee was performing a “governmental function.” However, a few exceptions to government liability in Michigan exist.

The Michigan law that grants the government immunity also provides multiple exceptions to the general rule, and includes the exceptions below:

Maintenance of public highways

Maintenance of public sidewalks

Negligent operation of a government-owned vehicle

Public building defects

The “proprietary function” exception

Medical malpractice

The “sewage disposal event” exception.

Determining whether the government can be held responsible by applying one of the exceptions to the general rule of immunity takes legal research and close attention to the facts of each case. To get a more detailed explanation of each of these exceptions, click here.

