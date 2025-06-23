Know The Law: fireworks safety and Michigan law

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

As we prepare for the 4th of July holiday, people are already starting to unpack those fireworks. It's a good time of year to review Michigan's laws about everyday fireworks use with Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, from Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

Michigan law prohibits municipalities from regulating consumer fireworks between June 29 through July 4 or 5 (if the holiday lies on a weekend) between 11 A.M. to 11:45 P.M. That means individual cities and townships cannot prohibit firework use during that June 29 to July 4 timeframe, as state law will always overrule local law.

It is illegal in the state of Michigan to ignite fireworks on someone else's property or public property, school property, or church property unless the property owner has given consent. Firework sales are also prohibited to minors, and it is also illegal to ignite fireworks while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Insurance claims from firework damage are difficult to make, because of state and local law as well as insurance coverage plans.

Tom advises homeowners to double-check their homeowners insurance to see if their insurance covers firework damage.

But Tom's biggest advice? It's probably what you're thinking of, too: act with reasonable care this Independence Day and use common sense when handling, igniting, and disposing of fireworks. Per Grand Rapids' city ordinance, the only "rule" regarding firework safety is straightforward: "No person shall recklessly endanger the life, health, safety, or well-being of any person by the ignition, discharge, or use of consumer fireworks."

