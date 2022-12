With all of those deliveries for online orders of holiday presents, there are a lot of commercial vehicles on the roads this time of year. But what happens if heaven forbid, you or a loved one are involved in a crash with one of those commercial vehicles? Who might be liable? Michigan truck accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.com or call 616-301-3333.

This segment is paid for by Sinas Dramis Law Firm.