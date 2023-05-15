Know the Law: Bicycles and Cars

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

This “Friday is National Bike to Work” Day, and with the weather finally changing for good, we’re going to be seeing a lot more bikes out there over the next few months. With the increase in bicyclists on the roadways, it’s time for a quick refresher on the rules of the road for cyclists and motorists. Grand Rapids personal injury lawyer, Tom Sinas, talks about the basic rules that apply to drivers about cyclists, special rules for cyclists, and what happens if cyclists are injured by a car this week on “Know the Law.”

To learn more, visit sinasdramis.comor call 616-301-3333.