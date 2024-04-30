Kids learn how to catch, clean, and cook fish at Hudson's Fishing Camp

Somedays are just good days to leave all of the stress and worry of the day behind and simply go fishing in one of Michigan's numerous lakes, rivers, and streams. For those just starting, Hudson's Fishing Camp charity that wants to teach kids the basics of fishing.

Hudson's Fishing Camp has a mission to make a difference in the lives of children by empowering them through fishing and nature. The program aims to provide underprivileged youth with unforgettable experiences in nature while teaching valuable life skills through fishing.

They provide fishing gear and tackle for each participant, organize transportation to and from the campsite, offer educational workshops, snacks, and lasting memories.

Help support Hudson's Fishing Camp by donating to their GoFundMe Page. Also, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.