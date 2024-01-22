Kids Hope teams up with schools and churches to provide healthy mentor relationships with kids

When a child has stable, committed, healthy relationships with adults in their lives, it can make such a difference in their future success. Kids Hope USA has a mission of pairing up schools and churches to provide mentors for any child who may need that type of relationship in their life.

Kids Hope is a mentoring partnership between a church and a school. Each mentor spends one hour per week with one student throughout the school year. The goal of this time together is to build a relationship with a caring adult by spending time playing games, doing school work, and enjoying other activities together.

The goal of the program is to identify students who could benefit from time with a supportive adult who can work with the student who may be struggling in school, facing challenges at home, or have gone through difficult life circumstances.

The mentor and mentee pairing will last from early elementary school, as young as kindergarten, all the way through 5th grade, and beyond.

There are churches and schools all over the US partnered together in the Kids Hope program. There is an in-person and online training series and background checks before people can start volunteering. Then the church's program director matches the volunteer with a student based on similar personalities, and interests with help from the teacher and caregivers.

Check out kidshopeusa.orgfor more info.