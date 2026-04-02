Kids Food Basket reflects on success of 2026's Go Orange Month

March is national nutrition month, and Kids' Food Basket encourages the community to "Go Orange" during that time. From volunteering opportunities to giving monetary donations, the initiative helps the over 41,000 children in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties receive a sack supper meal during the school year.

Going orange doesn't just stop during the month of March. There are plenty of ways to continue giving back to this organization, from continuing to volunteer by packing and delivering sack supper meals, donating wish list items, attending community events, and more.

Bridget Clark Whitney and Sean Welsh visited the Morning Mix to reflect on this year's campaign and how the support can continue year-round.

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