Kids Food Basket recognizes volunteers for Go Orange Month

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Kids' Food Basket nourishes kids to reach their full potential by supplying sack suppers to 41,000 children facing food insecurity in Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon County. Throughout the month of March, the community is encouraged to "Go Orange", which is the color that represents childhood hunger awareness and recognize March as national nutrition month.

Going Orange is more than wearing the color. It is an initiative to donate a gift amount, deliver a Wish List item, participate in community events, and volunteer.

Volunteers are at the heart of Kids' Food Basket, who help pack and deliver sack suppers across the community. Michelle stopped by the Kent County facility and spoke with volunteers to learn more about the difference being made in children's lives across West Michigan thanks to programs like Kids' Food Basket.

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