Kids' Food Basket opens permanent location in Muskegon County

Kids' Food Basket's impact across West Michigan has been felt over the past 20 years. Their mission of providing healthy meals and accessibility of those healthy meals through the Sack Supper program has grown to now serve Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Allegan counties, servicing around 11,000 meals each weekday.

In Muskegon County, where KFB has served for 13 years, over 2,300 meals are delivered to Muskegon County children. The organization recently opened a permanent home at 2330 Barclay Street, where programming and volunteer capacity has increased to meet the needs of the county. In Muskegon County, about 59% of the total student population qualify as economically disadvantaged based on household income.

