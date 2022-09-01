Kids' Food Basket kicks off Brown Bag Decoration Month

Everyone should have access to healthy food, and that's the mission behind Kids' Food Basket. The organization continues to celebrate 20 years of filling bellies and changing lives, and they want the community to help in their mission as well as they kick off the 8th annual Brown Bag Decoration Month.

Throughout the entire month of September, Kids' Food Basket will be hosting multiple events to encourage everyone to decorate bags for the Sack Suppers they provide for kids in need. The goal is to collect 200,000 decorated bags.

Kids' Food Basket is also partnering with Fox 17 to bring the community Battle of the Bags during the West Michigan high school football season! They’ll have everything needed to decorate bags while cheering on teams at four rivalry games in September:

Battle of the Bags High School Football Games

September 1 – Mona Shores at Rockford

September 9 – Cedar Springs at GR Catholic Central

September 16 – Hudsonville at Caledonia

September 23 – Sparta at Belding



30 schools will be participating in a Brown Brag Decorating Week, where bags will be collected at each school in the last week of September.

Then on Tuesday, September 27, Kids' Food Basket will host a Brown Bag Decorating Community pop-up event at the KFB Kent County location. The event is free and open to the public from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Community members of all ages are invited to decorate bags alongside local artists and enjoy food and drinks from on site food trucks.

Decorated brown bags can be dropped off at any of our three Kids’ Food Basket locations

KFB - Kent County

1300 Plymouth NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB - Ottawa + Allegan

652 Hastings Avenue, Holland, MI 49423

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KFB – Muskegon County

Central United Methodist Church

1011 2nd St., Muskegon, MI 49440

Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more about this and other volunteer opportunities by visiting kidsfoodbasket.org or calling (616)-235-4532.