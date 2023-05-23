Kids' Food Basket hosts 21st annual Feast for Kids fundraiser

The mission of Kids' Food Basket is to make sure all children have access to healthy, nutritious food, so what better way to support their cause than with a great meal? For the 21st year, Kids' Food Basket is hosting The Feast For Kids, an annual fundraiser where every dollar raised goes back to the kids in the West Michigan community.

The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids 2022 Chefs of the Year will work side-by-side with culinary students to prepare a four-course meal. The meals will exercise culinary palates, celebrate the flavors of Grand Rapids, and make an impact on nourishing children to reach their full potential.

The event will also have an auction to benefit Kids' Food Basket.

The Feast for Kids takes place on June 13 at 6 p.m. at Noto's in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at kidsfoodbasket.org/feast-for-kids.