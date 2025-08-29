Kids Food Basket hosting first "Brunch on Barclay" event

Kids Food Basket is a non-profit serving Allegan, Kent, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties who are under-resourced and impacted by food insecurity. Currently serving 11,000 meals weekly across 62 schools in those four counties, they offer sack suppers, community food distribution, and educational programming, as well as promote sustainable farming.

The organization is holding a first-of-its-kind event, "Brunch on Barclay", celebrating their recent impact in the Muskegon area. It will be a strolling brunch while raising money to continue to support the programs Kids Food Basket provides.

The brunch will be held September 12 from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at 2330 Barclay Street in Muskegon. The food that will be present at the brunch will contain fresh, local ingredients, while focusing on sustainability. It is an opportunity to give back to the community as well as connect with local businesses and community leaders to combat food insecurity across West Michigan.

Tickets are $75 per person, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit kidsfoodbasket.org.

