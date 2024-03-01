Kids Food Basket celebrates Go Orange Month to fight child hunger

During the month of March, Go Orange with Kids’ Food Basket to raise awareness about childhood hunger and provide healthy, nourishing meals to the community.

Kids' Food Basket is dedicated to providing healthy, nourishing meals to any child that needs it in Kent, Muskegon, Allegan, and Ottawa Counties. There are plenty of ways the community can help them in their mission for Go Orange Month and beyond!

One of the ways people can help Kids' Food Basket is by contributing the following items from their Wish List:



Fruit cups or pouches

Pudding cups

Meat sticks

Cheerios

Pretzels

Cheese crackers

Kids' Food Basket will also be hosting a series of events at their facilities across West Michigan:

Ottawa + Allegan

March 20, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Kent County

March 22, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Muskegon County

March 22, 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

To learn more about Go Orange Month and other volunteer opportunities, visit kidsfoodbasket.org/go-orange.