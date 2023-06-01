Kids can learn how to manage their money at Young Money Finances Camps

Knowing how to manage money is a crucial skill and can truly set people up for success. Financial literacy is not something often taught in school, and children can struggle because of it, but Consumers Credit Union is hosting a summer camp to help empower young children to manage their own money.

Young Money Finances Camps empower teens ages 11 to 17 to focus on their finances and entrepreneurship in a fun, safe, and engaging environment.

Each participant will receive a Money Manager Kit filled with tools and resources needed to engage with the program.

The Young Money Finances Summer Camp will start the week of June 19. Registration is $25 per student, there are scholarships available as well.

To sign up, visit ymfgr.org/camps.