Kids can hit the stage this summer during National Broadway Theatre's Summer Camps

Posted at 11:52 AM, May 07, 2024
Thoughts of summer camp for many include hiking, swimming, and the glow of the campfire. For others, it’s the blocking, singing, and the glow of the stage lights! For kids who want to hit the stage this summer, the National Broadway Theatre has opened registration for their summer camps.

NBT summer camps are designed to introduce kids to the exciting world of theater while fostering teamwork and building self-confidence. Kids will learn the basics of acting and stage presence, play lively theater games, learn behind-the-scenes operations of theater, and so much more.

The camps will take place in two sessions: “The Wizard of Oz” from June 3-7, and “Aladdin” from July 29 through August 2.

Camps will take place at Crestwood Middle School – Kentwood from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Register and learn more at NationalBroadwayTheatre.org.

