Kidney Health Month: Early screening initiative identifies chronic kidney disease

March is National Kidney Month, a great time for everyone to understand the risks of kidney disease because it affects one in three people.

The nonprofit National Kidney Foundation of Michigan (NKFM) is leading the Morris Hood III Chronic Kidney Disease and COVID-19 Complications Prevention initiative. The statewide initiative targets communities with health disparities, empowering African American/Black, Hispanic/Latino, and rural residents to take early control of their kidney health. Black and African Americans are almost four times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure, while Hispanic/Latino Americans are 1.3 times more.

NKFM is helping people identify the risk for kidney disease by partnering with local health clinics, health insurance plans, and other partners throughout the state to ensure people can receive preventative screenings.

The NKFM has also partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to bring the “Are you the 33%?” campaign to Michigan. The digital awareness campaign focuses on reaching, educating, and empowering people in target communities, featuring a quick interactive quiz that tells someone if they are at risk.

The Foundation also offers virtual programs, such as the nationally-certified Diabetes Prevention Program and Kidney PATH for learning to live with CKD.