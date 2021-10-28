Kick-off Halloween weekend at Kroc Center's Monster Mash

With Halloween on Sunday, there are actually a lot of events lending an opportunity to show off costumes and snag candy all weekend long. For those eager to go out and dress up, make one of the first stops at the Salvation Army's Kroc Center for the Monster Mash on Friday.

There will be a "trunk or treat" event where people of all ages are encouraged to come in their favorite costumes. Local organizations and businesses will be in the parking lot handing out candy for a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience for the whole family.

All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Due to high local COVID-19 rates, face coverings and social distancing between groups will be recommended.

Monster Mash will take place from 5-7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Learn more about this event and other programs the Kroc Center has to offer at grkroccenter.org or call 616-588-7200.