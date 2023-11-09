Kentwood asking for donations to help restock the Little Free Pantry

So many West Michigan families are struggling, making very difficult decisions about paying bills or feeding their families. One valuable resource families can turn to is the Kentwood Little Free Pantry, but they're struggling to keep up with demand.

The City of Kentwood is asking local businesses, organizations, and community members to help restock the Little Free Pantry.

The Little Free Pantry provides free food and personal care items to community members who are under-resourced. The pantry is available for anyone to give to or take from, with no questions asked and no application needed.

Preferred donations for the pantry include canned and nonperishable food items, as well as personal care items. A list of suggestions can be found on the City of Kentwood’s website.

A list of Little Free Pantry donation drop-off locations can be found below:



Kentwood Activities Center (355 48 th Street Southeast): Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Street Southeast): Donations can be dropped off Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Kentwood City Hall (4900 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Friday from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch (4950 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m-5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Kentwood Justice Center (4740 Walma Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kentwood Public Works (5068 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed inside the collection bin Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kentwood Fall Leaf and Brush Drop-off (5068 Breton Avenue Southeast): Donations can be placed in the bin Monday-Saturday from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

More information on the Little Free Pantry can be found on the City of Kentwood’s website.