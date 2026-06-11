Kent District Library's Bookmobile making stops across Kent County this summer

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The Kent District Library has over 20 branches across Kent County, providing resources to the community that go beyond books. For community members living in underserved or far away communities, accessing the library is a rare or unachievable endeavor.

To bring library services to these communities, the KDL's Bookmobile is a library on wheels, that not only promotes early literacy for younger readers, but fosters community growth for adults and families. Thanks to grants from the Steelcase and Frey Foundations as well as J&H Family Stores, the Bookmobile was built and filled with library items and fuel.

The Bookmobile will be making several stops across Kent County this summer, bringing storytimes, book talks, senior services, and more that are already present at a regular KDL branch.

Todd and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman had the chance to explore the Bookmobile and learn more about what it will bring to readers!

Visit kdl.org/bookmobile for more information and a full schedule of Bookmobile stops. You can also follow the Bookmobile on Facebook.

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