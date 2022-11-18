Kent District Library revamps WonderKnook Playspaces to enhance learning & play for younger children

Libraries are so much more than a building with books, it's also a place for the community. The Kent District Library is making changes to its WonderKnook Playspaces to improve the experiences for the children that visit the library.

WonderKnook Playspaces have many activities and toys for children who are still too young to read books on their own yet. These playspaces allow young children to engage and learn about a variety of subjects, plus give them a space to play while adults need time to pick out a book for themselves.

These playspaces are available at all 20 of KDL's branches.

Learn more by visiting kdl.org.