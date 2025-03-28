Kent District Library offers free Spring Break programs April 5-13

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The signs of spring are here: the snow has melted, the birds are chirping, and parents are trying to figure out how to keep the kids busy over spring break. If spring break planning has sprung up on unsuspecting parents, have no fear! The Kent District Library has many free programs to entertain the kids while they're out of school.

The library will offer a variety of KDL Lab experiences, magic shows, craft days, live animal demonstrations, dance classes, and so much more. There will also be a special guest performance from comedy magician Cameron Zvara.

On the Fox 17 Morning Mix, hula hoop dance instructor Nat Spinz demonstrates what people will learn if they take KDL's Hula Hoop dance class during spring break.

Spring Break programs will take place from April 5-13. To see the complete list of free programs, visit kdl.org/springbreak.

