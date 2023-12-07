Kent District Library launches "On The Same Page" community reading initiative

Books have the potential to take us to another place and time, to help us get lost in other worlds, to learn, and to imagine. Kent District Library wants everyone to get "On The Same Page" when it comes to reading, getting people to build connections with one another through literature with a new initiative.

KDL is introducing a new initiative to bring people together around one book, Tom Lake by Ann Patchett.

"On the Same Page" will include numerous events around Kent County including book discussions, programs that feature themes in the book, and a Meet the Author event at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24 at the Covenant Fine Arts Center at Calvin University. The author event will not only feature internationally bestselling author Ann Patchett, but also special guest Kevin Wilson, author of Now is Not the Time to Panic.

Free registration for the Author Event will be required and will open on March 15.

On the Same Page is offered in partnership with Calvin University’s January Series.

To learn more, visit kdl.org/samepage.