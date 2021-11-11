Kent District Library expanding its Beyond Books Collection

Kent District Library is no longer a place to go just for books, they're expanding their arsenal to include things like binoculars, portable tire inflators, video game consoles, and so much more with their Beyond Books Collection.

The Beyond Books collection contains items that might need occasionally or want to try before they purchase. Items available to check out include:



New items that'll soon be added to the collection by 2022 include stargazing binoculars, trekking poles, a portable tire inflator, a VHS to digital converter, and a film and slide scanner.

Beyond Books items are available to KDL cardholders in good standing, age 18 and older. Just put a hold on the item you're interested in and they will deliver it to your home branch.

To learn more about KDL's Beyond Books Collection, visit kdl.org.

This segment is sponsored by Kent District Library.