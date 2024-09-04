Kent District Library book recommendations for young readers

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

September 4 is Match Day for the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign. The campaign raises money to go toward elementary students in Grand Rapids Public Schools so they can pick their books at a Scholastic Book Fair.

For today only a $6 donation that normally buys one book will now buy two books, thanks to the generosity of the Scripps Howard Fund.

Letting children choose their books gets them more interested in reading, and no one understands that more than local librarians at Kent District Library. Audrey Barker is a librarian at the Kentwood Branch and joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some insight and book suggestions for young readers.

To donate text WXMI to 50155, or click here.

