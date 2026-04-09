Kent County Department of Public Works releases spring recycling guide

Recycling is a practice that promotes sustainability and thinking about being more environmentally-conscious. While common items such as paper, plastic, or Michigan's $.10 can and bottle returns are as simple as separating the materials, the Spring season allows time for spring cleaning in "hard-to-recycle" materials such as batteries or cleaning products found in the home.

This season, the Kent County Department of Public Works has released an online guide that details further information about proper recycling, including proper disposal of paint, propane tanks, flexible and bulky plastics, scrap metal, and more.

For items considered "hazardous waste", the DPW's five SafeChem locations allow residents to drop off household hazardous waste items without dumping products in the ground, drains, or waterways.

The full PDF guide can be found here.

Waste Reduction Educator Micah Herrboldt sat down with Todd to share more about the guide.

Visit reimaginetrash.org for more information and recycling resources.

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