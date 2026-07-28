Kent County Community Fest expanding with addition of second event

Kent County Community Fest was first held last year to be a community event that strengthens relationships between the Kent County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Kent County residents. Community Fest is not only returning this year, but expanding to a second event for residents residing in the southern portion of Kent County.

South Community Fest will be held Wednesday, July 29 at Brewer Park in Byron Center, while North Community Fest will be held Thursday, August 13 at the KCSO North Campus in Cedar Springs. Both events will be held from 4 to 7 P.M.

Food trucks, balloon animals, face painting, free ice cream, and a backpack and school supply giveaway will be present while supplies last. Vehicles including road equipment and fire engines will be displayed, and KSCO's K-9 unit will provide demonstrations.

Additionally, over 20 county programs will be on site to provide resources and support, including the Kent County Health Department, Kent County Animal Shelter, Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works, KSCO, and more.

Community Fest is free to attend and open to all ages and members of the community. KCSO Undersheriff Bryan Muir and Kent County Community Action Director Gustavo Perez visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit kentcountymi.gov/communityfest for more information.

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